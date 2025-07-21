Obama 'arrested' by FBI, put in jail: Trump shares AI video amid election fraud charges

Stepping up his attack on Barack Obama, US President Donald Trump on Monday posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social that shows the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arresting the former President in the White House. The social media post comes after the Trump administration accused Obama of election fraud in 2016.

The video of Obama being arrested has gone viral inviting criticism from various corners. Critics have termed the move as a bid to distract attention from the Epstein files that feature Trump's name.

The viral clip begins with Obama saying, "especially the President is above the law". Then after a while, former US president Joe Biden appears in the AI generated video saying “no one is above the law”. In the next clip Obama can be seen being handcuffed by two FBI agents in the Oval office which once he occupied. And while Obama is being 'arrested', Trump can be seen sitting and smiling in the AI video. In the last shot, Obama is inside a prison wearing an orange costume.

No disclaimer was issued by Trump for the video being fictional for which he was slammed by critics, who called him "deeply irresponsible."

Gabbard threatens Obama

Trump posted the video after US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday (July 18) accused former President Barack Obama’s administration of election fraud in 2016, and threatened action against them.

The statement by Gabbard was welcomed by Trump who said, “Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard. Keep it coming!!!”

Gabbard claims that Obama and several of his top officials orchestrated a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump’s victory in the 2016 election.

In her statement Gabbard said that the national security officials under Obama “manufactured” and politicised intelligence assessments about Russian interference.