On Thursday (June 26), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while addressing the media, highlighted the effectiveness of Operation Midnight Hammer, which was launched on June 22 to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Emphasising on what could have been a looming threat to West Asia, Leavitt took a dig at previous administrations' 'failed attempt to buy the Iranian regime's compliance’. She said Barack Obama and Joe Biden sent ‘pallets of cash, American taxpayer dollars' to Tehran.

Leavitt continued, "President Trump finally ended the immediate threat of a nuclear Iranian regime. Following President Trump's command, the most powerful military in the history of the world executed massive precision strikes on three of the Iranian regime's key nuclear facilities."

"The objective of Operation Midnight Hammer was to destroy the regime's nuclear enrichment capacity and stop the grave nuclear threat posed to the United States, Israel, and the rest of the free world. The mission, which will go down in the history books, was an overwhelming success," she added.

"Barack Obama and Joe Biden sent pallets of cash, American taxpayer dollars, in a failed attempt to buy the Iranian regime's compliance with a weak and ineffective deal. President Trump sent a fleet of American warplanes to destroy Iran's ability to produce a nuclear weapon. The United States and the entire world are safer because of this president's decisiveness," she said.