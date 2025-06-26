Trump press secretary reveals when Iran, Israel, US agreed on same thing - Definitely not on nuclear program

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the reporters on Thursday (June 26). During the briefing Karoline revealed the time when Iran, Israel and US agreed on the same thing. She said, “I can say that the time when Iran, Israel and US agreed on the same thing was the colour of the sky is blue.”

The White House also accused Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of trying to "save face" after the Iranian supreme leader downplayed the impact of US strikes on Tehran's nuclear program. In her briefing, Karoline said, "Netanyahu expressed interest to come to DC and meet President Trump in the coming weeks. She added that President Trump is open to that but no final date for a meeting has been set yet." “Iranians were weeks away from completing nuclear weapons. There was ‘no indication to the United States that any of that enriched uranium was moved prior to the strike’ on Saturday (June 21), which had targeted three Iranian nuclear sites,” she added.



Karoline went on to say that, "The contrast in leadership could not be more clear. Barack Obama and Joe Biden sent pallets of cash, American taxpayer dollars, in a failed attempt to buy the Iranian regime's compliance with a weak and ineffective deal. President Trump sent a fleet of American warplanes to destroy Iran's ability to produce a nuclear weapon. The United States and the entire world is safer because of the this presidents decisiveness.”