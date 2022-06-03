Now, women in Gaza Strip can report domestic abuse anonymously, courtesy new mobile app

A mobile phone app has come to the rescue of women in Palestinian Gaza Strip. It will allow women to report domestic abuse anonymously, media reports said. The "Masahatuna" or "Our Spaces" app is a brainchild of local computer engineer Alaa Huthut. It seems to have become a boon for growing numbers of victims, who want to seek help but want to avoid shame and reprisals. Many women are scared to report these offences to the authorities directly.

In a society where domestic violence is generally kept hidden due to family pressures, Huthut saw the need for a way to seek advice safely. "Privacy was very important as fear is usually the main cause women don't contact or visit centres," Huthut told Reuters.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

To be able to use the app, the women need to register, but they don’t have to provide names. They also don’t have to leave a trace of their contacts with the care centres on their own phones. "If anyone looks at the phone, they wouldn't know she made contact," Huthut said.

The app has been downloaded by around 355 women and 160 have already contacted help centres to seek psychological and legal help, said Kholoud Al-Sawalma of the Gaza Community Media Centre.

(With inputs from agencies)