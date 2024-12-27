An injured North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian forces died from injuries, South Korea's spy agency said in a statement on Friday (Dec 27).

Since North Korea deployed its troops to support Russia in its war with Ukraine, the soldier is believed to be the first Pyongyang prisoner of war captured by Kyiv.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service said that it had confirmed through an "allied intelligence agency" that the soldier had died from "serious injuries", state media Yonhap News Agency reported.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's spy agency confirmed Ukrainian reports that an injured North Korean soldier had been captured by Kyiv forces.

"Through real-time information sharing with an allied country's intelligence agency, it has been confirmed that one injured North Korean soldier has been captured," South Korea's National Intelligence Service said in a statement.

Yonhap News Agency reported that a photograph of the soldier, looking gaunt and appearing to have been injured, has been making rounds on the Telegram messaging app.

North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to help Russian forces in its war with Ukraine, including in the border regions.

Around 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed after their leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual defence pact, committing each other to come to aid if attacked.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, also known as the GUR, said that the North Korean troops were suffering heavy losses in the fighting in Kursk.

Moreover, this week, Ukrainian President Zelensky claimed that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence services, many of the troops deployed to Russia are some of Pyongyang's best, who are drawn from the 11th Corps.

This unit is specifically trained in infiltration, infrastructure sabotage, and assassinations.

