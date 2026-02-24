Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong promoted at party congress amid heir speculation

North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong promoted at party congress amid heir speculation

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 08:40 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 08:40 IST
North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong promoted at party congress amid heir speculation

Kim Jong Un (C), Kim Ju Ae (L), Kim Yo Jong (R) Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Kim Yo Jong has been promoted to full department director in North Korea’s ruling party, amid swirling succession questions. South Korea’s spy agency says Kim Ju Ae may be groomed as heir, setting up a potential power tussle inside Pyongyang.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, has been promoted within the ruling Workers’ Party, state media reported Tuesday (Feb 24). This comes on the heels of South Korea’s spy agency report that the North Korean leader has selected his teen daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as his successor.

Kim Jong Un's sister promoted inside the party

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the party’s Central Committee named Kim Yo Jong as a full department director. Previously, she was a deputy department director. The announcement came during a rare party congress in Pyongyang, a once-in-five-years gathering that sets policy on everything from economic planning to military strategy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The congress is only the ninth of its kind under the Kim family’s decades-long rule. Thousands of party elites are attending, offering an unusual glimpse into the inner workings of one of the world’s most opaque governments.

Also read | Kim Jong Un’s teen heiress vs ruthless aunt: Inside North Korea’s deadly succession war

Who will be North Korea's next leader?

Trending Stories

Kim Yo Jong has long been considered one of her brother’s most trusted confidants. Educated in Switzerland alongside Kim Jong Un, she rose quickly after he took power in 2011 following the death of their father, Kim Jong Il. Over the years, she has become a key public voice for Pyongyang, issuing sharp statements directed at Seoul and Washington.

She briefly stepped onto the global stage in 2018 when she visited South Korea during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, a period marked by warmer inter-Korean ties.

Attention at the congress is not limited to her promotion. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service has said Kim’s teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, may be undergoing preparation as a potential successor. Believed to be around 13, she has appeared at missile tests and high-profile state events since 2022.

Meanwhile, analysts note that Kim Yo Jong, seen as the second most powerful figure in the country, commands significant political and military backing.

Also read | REVEALED! At least 6 Epstein secret storage units missed by FBI. What are they hiding?

North Korea's nuclear future to be unveiled

Later in the congress, Kim Jong Un is expected to outline the next phase of North Korea’s nuclear programme. At the previous gathering five years ago, he labelled the United States his country’s "biggest enemy."

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From decoding the impact...Read More

Trending Topics