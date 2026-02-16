/Kim Jong-Un’s teen heiress vs ruthless aunt: Inside North Korea’s deadly succession war

Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, is reportedly being groomed as North Korea’s next leader, but experts warn she could face a fierce power struggle with her influential aunt, Kim Yo Jong.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly selected his teen daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as his successor, according to South Korea’s spy agency. Ju Ae, who is believed to be 13 years old, is expected to face a dangerous battle for power with her ruthless aunt Kim Yo Jong, experts say.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has claimed that Kim Ju Ae’s public appearances may suggest that she may be already undergoing training and leadership preparation to take over her father.
Kim Ju Ae is believed to be the only publicly acknowledged child of Kim Jong Un. She first appeared in public alongside the North Korean leader at a long-range missile test in November 2022. Since then, she has accompanied her father to several public events.
Seoul’s statement comes as its intelligence officials, who have been monitoring Kim Ju Ae, believe that her increasing public appearances suggest that they are carefully orchestrated steps to legitimize her future authority.
However, Kim Ju Ae can face resistance from her aunt, Kim Yo Jong, who is considered to be the second most powerful person in the country. The 38-year-old sister of Kim Jong Un holds significant political and military support in North Korea.
The North Korean regime has a violent history, with brutal succession battles within the family. After taking power in 2011, Kim Jong Un ordered the arrest and execution of his uncle Jang Song Thaek in 2013 over charges of treason and factionalism.
In 2017, Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was allegedly assassinated at Kuala Lumpur International Airport after he was attacked with VX nerve agent on his face. He was once considered a possible heir to North Korea.
North Korea has long been dominated by male leaders, with power passing from Kim Il Sung to Kim Jong Il and then to Kim Jong Un. Kim Ju Ae becoming the next leader, with possibility of her aunt’s resistance, would mark a stark break from the tradition in one of the world’s most conservative political systems.