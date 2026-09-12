/No woman has ever led UN: BRICS backs reform, calls for greater Global South representation

The BRICS Delhi Declaration has called for sweeping reforms at the United Nations, including the Security Council, while highlighting the long-standing absence of a woman as the world body’s Secretary-General.

The declaration, adopted unanimously at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, noted that “no woman has ever been elected for the role of Secretary General” as the grouping called for greater participation of women, particularly from emerging market and developing countries, in leadership positions at international organisations.

The issue comes as the UN prepares to appoint its next Secretary-General. António Guterres, who has served as the UN chief since January 2017, will complete his second term on December 31, 2026. The next Secretary-General is expected to take office on January 1, 2027, with the selection process already underway. The United Nations has also formally noted that no woman has ever held the position.

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BRICS calls for greater representation

The BRICS declaration reaffirmed the grouping’s commitment to reforming global governance and strengthening multilateralism and multipolarity.

“We reiterate our commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system,” it said.

The grouping called for “greater and more meaningful participation and representation” of emerging market and developing countries, as well as Least Developed Countries, in global decision-making structures.

It also called for greater participation of women at all levels of leadership and responsibility in international organisations, with particular emphasis on women from developing countries.

No woman has led the UN

BRICS specifically drew attention to the gender gap in the top UN post as the selection of Guterres’ successor gets underway.

The declaration said that no woman has ever been elected as UN Secretary-General. It also pointed out that only one national from Latin America and the Caribbean and two nationals each from Africa and Asia have held the position.

The UN’s current selection process has encouraged member states to consider women candidates. In its November 2025 joint letter launching the process, the presidents of the General Assembly and Security Council noted “with regret” that no woman has ever held the position and urged countries to strongly consider nominating women.

Security Council reform

BRICS also reiterated its support for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient.

The grouping called for increased representation of developing countries in the Council, particularly from Africa, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We stress that the UN Security Council reform is to lead to the amplified voice of the Global South,” the declaration said.

The declaration further called for equitable geographical representation in the UN Secretariat and other international organisations, particularly at senior and decision-making levels.

It said the selection and appointment of UN executive heads and senior officials should be transparent and inclusive, while stressing that there should be “no monopoly on senior posts in the UN system by nationals of any State or group of States.”