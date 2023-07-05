New Zealand's youth justice facility rocked by disturbing 'MMA-style' fight

New Zealand's Minister for Children expressed strong condemnation after the emergence of "very disturbing" footage showing children engaged in a violent "MMA-style" fight at a state-run Oranga Tamariki facility in South Auckland.

The video, aired by television channel Newshub on Tuesday, shows one boy enduring relentless punches, kicks, and knocks until he is incapacitated, while onlookers shout profanities and encourage the altercation, reported the Guardian.

Deputy CEO of Oranga Tamariki, Tusha Penny, revealed in a radio interview that the footage was recorded by a staff member.

Another staff member present in the video appeared to oversee the fight. Penny unequivocally denounced their actions as "totally unacceptable" and stressed that no excuses could justify such behaviour.

Following the incident, four staff members from the residence were immediately relieved of their duties and banned from any contact or interaction with the young people under Oranga Tamariki's care, as stated by Penny in an exclusive interview with Newshub.

Children's Minister Kelvin Davis, in an interview on Wednesday, expressed deep concern over the footage, describing it as "very disturbing." He strongly criticised the staff members who stood by without intervening, deeming their behaviour "totally unacceptable."

Davis emphasised that any adult who witnessed the event and failed to take action has been suspended, emphasising that such individuals have no place within a youth justice residence.

Youth justice residences in New Zealand are meant to provide care, rehabilitation, and education to children and teenagers involved in criminal activities. However, these facilities have faced increased scrutiny in recent months due to allegations of "inappropriate sexual behaviour" by staff toward the minors in their care, as well as repeated incidents of attempted escapes, including a notable overnight standoff between children and police on the facility's roof.

Investigations and review launched Acknowledging the existence of issues within the residences, Oranga Tamariki's leadership, as explained by Penny, has initiated an assessment to determine the depth and extent of these concerns.

An ongoing police investigation is underway regarding the fight incident, though no charges have been filed thus far. Additionally, the government has launched a review of the culture within youth justice facilities, led by former police commissioner Mike Bush, aiming to address and rectify the existing concerns.