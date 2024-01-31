New Zealand to ban cosmetics containing toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in 2026

New Zealand announced that it is banning so-called “forever chemicals” from 2026, making it the first country to do so in a bid to protect people and the environment. The decision by the country’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) was announced on Tuesday (Jan 30), and the ban will come into effect two years later.

About the ban

New Zealand’s EPA has said it will ban the use of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) also known as “forever chemicals” added to make cosmetic products like nail polish, shaving cream, foundation, lipsticks and so on, to make them spreadable, durable and water resistant.

“We know these chemicals don’t easily break down, they can build up in our bodies, and some can be toxic at high levels,” said EPA’s hazardous substances reassessment manager, Dr Shaun Presow, on Tuesday.

“International research suggests PFAS are only found in a small number of products, but we take a precautionary approach to potential risks from PFAS,” said the EPA official, as quoted by the New Zealand media reports.

She added, “Banning these chemicals in cosmetics is part of our ongoing response, which includes phasing out all PFAS-firefighting foams and testing for background levels of PFAS in the New Zealand environment.

PFAS refers to a class of 14,000 chemicals that are typically used in consumer products to make them water-resistant.

As the name suggests, since these chemicals do not naturally break down they can cause cancer, liver disease, cardiovascular disease and fetal complications and can contribute to other major health issues.

So far, these chemicals have been detected in drinking water, sea foam, groundwater, ice, and even human blood. It is widely used in products ranging from Teflon pans to pizza boxes.

The announcement was made following EPA’s public consultations last year which received 20 submissions, out of which 14 were from the cosmetics industry.

“We will continue to engage with industry to manage the transition before PFAS are banned and the other changes take effect,” said Presow.

According to the new rules, from December 31, 2026, cosmetic products containing PFAS will be banned from being imported or manufactured in New Zealand. Additionally, from December 31, 2027, cosmetic products containing PFAS would no longer be allowed to be sold or supplied in New Zealand.

By June 30, 2028, people in New Zealand would be required to dispose of all cosmetic products containing PFAS.

What about other countries?

In 2023, a number of US states said they are mulling banning cosmetic products which contain the toxic PFA.

The state Senate of Vermont approved legislation in April 2023 which prohibits manufacturers from selling or distributing any consumer-use product that contains PFAS as well as several other chemicals.

This comes after California, Colorado and Maryland imposed similar restrictions which will come into effect in 2025. The European Union (EU) is also considering a proposal to ban PFAS.