New York congressional candidate releases a porn video to show his 'sex positive' stance

During the election canvassing trail, most politicians appear to support a cause for the optics, only to later back out of it. However, an independent Manhattan candidate, running for New York's 12th District took a rather unconventional approach to show his support for a particular cause.

Reportedly, Mike Itkis, an independent candidate has a poll plank of 'sex positivity' where he is gunning to legalise sex work and protect sexual rights. While most politicians would have released a statement or done a couple of interviews, explaining their position, Mike didn't do any of it.

Instead, he starred and acted in a 13-minute long pornographic movie with an adult star to show his support towards the idea of 'sex positivity'.

"If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform," Itkis told City & State after the release of the video.

Read more: Mel Gibson can testify against Harvey Weinstein in rape, sexual assault trial, says judge

Calling himself an introvert who wanted to start a 'conversation' on the issue, Itkis said the video was his first time having coitus on camera.

“I’m very much an introvert. I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important...I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way.”

Itkis, reportedly, paired up with porn star Nicole Sage and titled the video “Bucket List Bonanza" before publishing it on a popular adult video platform.

Itkis on his election website also laid down his 'sex positive approach' policy by stating, "Actively oppose the conservative idea that sex should only happen between a man and a woman who are married to each other."

Notably, Itkis through his rather 'offbeat' campaign is attempting to unseat longtime Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler. The extent of competition Mike is facing can be gauged by the fact that Nadler won the June primary against New York city heavyweight Carolyn Maloney in her own bastion.

Read more: Japan: Tokyo opens applications for same-sex partnership system

Most poll pundits believe that Itkis will be blown away in the election race. However, his peculiar election campaign has certainly brought eyeballs and made him an overnight celebrity amongst several online chatrooms.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: