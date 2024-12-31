Authorities in the United States (US) have identified the victim who died after she was heinously burnt alive at a subway in New York City.

Advertisment

According to American media reports late Tuesday (Dec 31), the victim was identified as 61-year-old Debrina Kawam, a resident of New Jersey.

Kawam was lit on fire and burnt to death on a subway train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

Victim's body was unidentifiable for days

Advertisment

According to a report by Fox News, Kawam's body was unidentifiable for days after the attack as she was so severely burned. Citing a homeless non-profit coalition, the report said that the woman might have been homeless at the time of her death.

Also read | NYC subway immolation: Suspect indicted on murder and arson charges

The police were unable to confirm that she was indeed homeless.

Advertisment

Sebastian Zapeta, the accused who faces murder charges

The accused behind the horrific crime was identified as 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta, a Guatemalan citizen who illegally entered the US after he was deported in 2018.

Zapeta was arrested about six hours after police say he used a lighter to ignite the clothes of the 61-year-old woman who appeared to be dozing on a stationary train at the subway station in Brooklyn.

H⁠⁠e's been indicted on one count of murder in the first degree, three counts of murder in the second degree, and one count of arson.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that the man faced life without the possibility of parole on the murder in the first-degree charge, while second-degree murder carries 25 years to life.

(With inputs from agencies)