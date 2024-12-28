The man accused of setting a woman on fire on a New York subway car in Brooklyn has been indicted by a grand jury on state charges, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said on Friday (Dec 27). He has been indicted on charges of murder in the first and second degree and arson. Meanwhile, forensics and video surveillance are being used to identify the victim whose face was charred beyond recognition.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil is scheduled to be arraigned on January 7. The 33-year-old has been accused of setting the woman’s clothing ablaze on a train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station. She had been sleeping on an F train that was approaching the station.

“These are significant counts. Murder in the first degree carries the possibility of life without parole. It’s the most serious statute in New York state law and my office is very confident about the evidence in the case and to hold Zapeta accountable for his dastardly deeds,” Gonzalez said.

The top charge he faces carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, he added.

After setting the woman's clothes on fire, Zapeta-Calil allegedly “fanned the flames” with a shirt as the fire engulfed her, as per police testimony in a complaint filed in Brooklyn Criminal Court. A prosecutor alleged Zapeta sat on a bench and watched her suffer, prosecutor Ari Rottenberg said during the Tuesday court appearance.

Who is Zapeta-Calil?

Federal immigration officials say that Zapeta-Calil is a Guatemalan citizen who entered the US illegally. His attorney refused to comment on the matter.

The New York City Office of the Medical Examiner classified the victim’s death as a homicide. “Thermal injuries” and “smoke inhalation" have been mentioned as reasons for her demise.

Since the woman was homeless, identifying her is becoming a problem, as per law enforcement sources who spoke with CNN. Her body was "badly burned" and investigators are moving forward with her identification using advanced fingerprinting and DNA evidence.

Zapeta-Calil was arrested hours after the police circulated his images. Three high school students saw the man and called 911. He was found on another subway train wearing the same grey hoodie, wool hat, paint-splattered pants and tan boots.

A vigil was held Thursday night at the Stillwell Avenue station to honour the victim.



(With inputs from agencies)