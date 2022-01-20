New Mexico: National guard members asked to volunteer as substitute teachers

New Mexico has asked National Guard members and state employees to volunteer as substitute teachers. This is being done to keep schools and daycare centres open amid a surge in Covid cases.

According to a report by Reuters, nearly 60 schools in New Mexico have switched to remote learning since the winter break. Also, 75 child daycare centres have partially or completely closed as most of the staff members tested positive for Covid.

According to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, guard members who help in teaching will get their usual pay. Also, they will be considered on administrative leave.

New Mexico Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, in a statement, said, "We've heard from multiple districts that a lack of substitute teachers is among the most critical staffing issues right now."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will send military medical teams to six states — New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan, and New Mexico—to assist hospitals swamped by COVID-19.

The deployments were disclosed by Biden while describing new efforts the administration is making to combat an outbreak of diseases caused by the omicron variety.

Since Thanksgiving, the US has deployed around 800 military and emergency workers, according to Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)