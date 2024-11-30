London, United Kingdom

The chief of the United Kingdom's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, has warned that the world is at its most dangerous point in 40 years. Sir Richard Moore said that in his 37 years in the profession, he has never seen such a situation. He said that Europe is at risk of a serious impact by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and amid tensions in West Asia.

“In 37 years in the intelligence profession, I’ve never seen the world in a more dangerous state. And the impact on Europe, our shared European home, could hardly be more serious,” Sir Richard Moore said.

He was speaking at an event with his French counterpart to mark 120 years since the Entente Cordiale, the Anglo-French diplomatic agreement, was first signed.

He accused Russia of trying to wean off support from Ukraine and waging a “staggeringly reckless campaign” of sabotage in Europe. He believes that if “(Russia President Vladimir) Putin is allowed to succeed in reducing Ukraine to a vassal state he will not stop there”.

“Our security – British, French, European and transatlantic – will be jeopardised,” Sir Richard said.

Sir Richard seemed to be sending a message to United States President-elect Donald Trump, saying that a victory for Putin in Ukraine would jeopardise both European and transatlantic security. Notably, Trump has repeatedly questioned all the monetary funding and military aid being made by Washington to Kyiv to help it continue to fight Moscow.

Putin's nuke threats

Putin has often threatened to use nuclear weapons and recently also used the Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile for the first time in the war. "Putin and his acolytes resort to nuclear sabre-rattling to sow fear about the consequences of aiding Ukraine,” Sir Richard said.

In an apparent reference to Trump who has been vocal about his disagreement about the money given to Kyiv, he said, “The cost of supporting Ukraine is well known but the cost of not doing so would be infinitely higher."

Putin's win would embolden others: Sir Richard

Sir Richard added that if Moscow wins, it would strengthen countries like North Korea and Iran.

"If Putin succeeds China would weigh the implications, North Korea would be emboldened and Iran would become still more dangerous,” he added.

He stated that the MI6 and its French counterpart, run by Nicolas Lerner, are working together in the face of Putin’s “mix of bluster and aggression” to prevent a dangerous escalation of the tensions in Europe.

The West has blamed Russia for several planned attacks in Europe in recent months. This included an alleged plot to burn down Ukrainian-owned businesses in London, besides planting incendiary devices in packages on cargo planes. Moscow has denied its involvement in all of them.