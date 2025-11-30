/Netanyahu seeks pardon in corruption cases; writes to Israeli President after Trump’s request fails

Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Nov 30) has submitted a formal pardon request to President Issac Herzog, saying that long-running cases were tearing the country apart. The Israeli Prime Minister is facing three separate cases of corruption filed against him in 2019, including allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the ongoing court cases.

"The trial in my case has been ongoing for nearly six years, and is expected to continue for many more years," Netanyahu said in a video statement, adding that "The continuation of the trial is tearing us apart from within, arousing fierce divisions, intensifying rifts."

Netanyahu stated that he wanted to get acquitted after facing the full trial, "but the security and political reality, the national interest, dictate otherwise. The State of Israel is facing enormous challenges".

Confirming the Prime Minister's submission, Herzog's office said, “The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request.”

Netanyahu cited the time constraints while fulfilling his duties during extraordinary times as a reason for his inability to stand trials, saying that the demand for him to testify on a thrice-weekly basis had "tipped the scales". "Three times a week is an impossible requirement," he said.

The move follows a letter sent on November 12 by US President Donald Trump urging President Isaac Herzog to Pardon Benjamin Netanyahu. He formally wrote a letter to the Israeli head of state seeking a pardon for Bibi.

“It is my honour to write to you at this historic time, as we have, together, just secured peace that has been sought for at least 3,000 years,” Trump said in his letter.

“I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive Time Prime Minister,” writes Trump, “and is now leading Israel into a time of peace, which includes my continued work with key Middle East leaders to add many additional countries to the world-changing Abraham Accords.”

Trump had earlier made a similar appeal. In October, during his address to the Israeli Parliament, the US President called on President Herzog to pardon Benjamin Netanyahu. “Hey, I have an idea. Mr President, why don’t you grant him a pardon?”