Netanyahu's jet to New York avoids European airspace. Was he fearing arrest?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is al set to speak at the UN General Assembly in New York today (Friday). He will address the issue of Palestinian statehood, against the backdrop of the nearly two-year Gaza war, and condemn the countries backing the move. Before departing for the United States on Thursday (September 25), Netanyahu said, “I am now leaving with my wife for the UN General Assembly and Washington. At the UN General Assembly, I will speak our truth – the citizens of Israel, the truth of the IDF soldiers, of our country".

Netanyahu's jet avoids European airspace fearing arrest?

Netanyahu's official jet, the "Wings of Zion," took off for New York on Thursday but the path that it charted was of interest as it skipped a large part of the European airspace. The reason behind the move was to avoid likely arrest in some of the EU countries over alleged war crimes.

According to FlightRadar24 records, the move led to Netanyahu's plane taking two hours more to reach its destination. Ideally, a commercial flight from Tel Aviv to JFK airport takes just under 11 hours, while Netanyahu's flight lasted 13 hours.

During his earlier trips to the US, the Israeli Prime Minister has flown over Greece, Italy, before crossing the entire length of France, reported abc news.

Notably, all these countries are members of the International Criminal Court which has issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Netanyahu has, however, rejected the ICC's arrest warrant as "absurd and false."