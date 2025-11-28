Amid the investigation into the terror attack, the Afghan man who allegedly shot two National Guard members near the White House will face murder charges. This came after one of the shot members was declared dead and another is still fighting for his life. “There are certainly many more charges to come, but we are upgrading the initial charges of assault to murder in the first degree,” Jeanine Pirro told Fox News this morning.

Talking about the survivor of the attack, West Virginia US Rep. Riley Moore said he was "the best of use here". Moore said that Andrew Wolfe, the survivor who is still in critical condition, was "a fighter. He said he knew Wolfe’s father, who serves as a deputy sheriff in the county next to his.

“The amazing part about it is how they encapsulate the true spirit of West Virginians. I called them yesterday to offer some hope and prayers for them, and I came away from that phone call feeling that they have instilled hope in me," he said.

