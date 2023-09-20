Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Turkey backs Baku as Azeri forces kill 27 in ‘anti-terrorist campaign’

As Azerbaijan on Tuesday (Sept 19) launched a fresh military offensive against Armenia in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Turkey said it fully supported Baku’s actions the same day.

While addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “As everyone now acknowledges, Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory. Imposition of another status [to the region] will never be accepted.”

He added, "We support the steps taken by Azerbaijan — with whom we act together with the motto of one nation, two states — to defend its territorial integrity."

In his speech, Erdogan also accused Armenia of violating the cease-fire and truce reached earlier to maintain peace in the region.

“We supported the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia from the beginning. However, we see that Armenia has been unable to seize this historical opportunity. We expect Armenia to fulfill its promises,” he alleged.

Armenia-Azerbaijan flare-up enters second day

The recent offensive launched by Baku has entered its second day in Nagorno-Karabakh, with at least 27 people dying and 200 getting injured.

The disputed region is policed by Russian peacekeeping forces but Moscow has failed to uphold peace in the region amidst a glaring display of aggression from the Azeri forces.

Russian forces were deployed in the region after the 2020 clashes, under a negotiated ceasefire.

Authorities in the Karabakh region said they were willing to hold talks with Azerbaijan amidst heavy shelling.

In response, the Azerbaijani Presidency said it is willing to meet with Karabakh Armenians, but added in a statement: “To stop anti-terrorist measures, illegal Armenian armed groups must raise the white flag, surrender all weapons, and the illegal regime must dissolve itself. Otherwise, anti-terrorist measures will be continued until the end.”

What triggered recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

Baku's announcement of the offensive followed shortly after Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that at least six individuals had lost their lives in two incidents within the Azeri Khojavend district, attributing the incident to landmines supposedly installed by Armenia's security forces.

However, in recent weeks, Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of amassing troops and protested against a blockade of its sole land connection to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia has asserted that Azerbaijan's actions have contributed to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, particularly since Baku blocked the Lachin Corridor, the region's only road link to Armenia, where Russian peacekeepers are stationed.