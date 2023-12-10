Mysterious cowboy vandalises US winery, ruins $600,000 worth of white wine. Watch

Surveillance footage captured an unusual burglary at Sparkman Cellars in Woodinville, Washington. A man wearing a cowboy hat and poncho, along with a mask, targeted the family-operated winery, destroying meticulously crafted white wine valued at $600,000.

The incident occurred on Thanksgiving eve, with the suspect casually entering the building using an employee keycode on the side door around 7:34 pm.

The video footage shows the peculiar intruder entering the winery and deliberately spilling gallons of hand-crafted white wine from tanks, causing extensive damage.

The suspect exited through a back door, carrying an umbrella, and disappeared into the woods. The wine spill continued for at least nine minutes, flooding the ground.

Calculated attack

The King County Sheriff's Office revealed that the suspect accessed the facility through an employee entrance using a code on November 22.

The man emptied two stainless steel wine tanks, each holding approximately 2500 gallons. Sergeant Eric White stated that the incident reflected the perpetrator's intent to cause significant financial loss to the winery.

Family business hit

In a statement to FOX 13, the Sparkman family expressed the impact of the crime on their small family business. They mentioned that the timing of the burglary, right before the holidays, exacerbated the difficulty.

Also watch | Scientists create AI tool to catch wine fraud, AI-based method can verify origin of wines Despite the unimaginable crime, the family remains committed to delivering high-quality wines to its customers. The Sparkmans appreciated the outpouring of support from the community of wineries, restaurants, retailers, and wine enthusiasts.