Myanmar Junta airstrikes kills five civilians including an infant, says relief groups 

Two relief groups on Friday said that airstrikes conducted by Myanmar's junta killed five civilians and destroyed two churches. The villages are mostly inhabited by ethnic Karen. Among the fatalities reported, included a mother and her two-year-old daughter. A day earlier, similar airstrikes were conducted, which killed a pastor of a Baptist church, and two others, Karen Womens' Organisations said. A mother-child due was injured in the airstrike.

In a statement, Karen women's group said, "Airstrikes are killing civilians and destroying homes, medical centers, churches, schools, libraries, and monasteries."

Karen is one of the most established ethnic minority rebel forces living in the eastern part of Myanmar.

Karen has been fighting for their great autonomy from the central government. Fighting between the group and the junta increased since Feb 2021, after the army seized power.

The group earlier this week in its statement said that almost 460 civilians, including children, men and women have lost their lives due to the military's repeated airstrikes.

One strike was conducted over the Lay Wah village, and the Free Burma Ranger saw the jets flying over the place. Another bomb was conducted over Paw Khee Lah, where a woman and her child were injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

