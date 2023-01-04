In photos: Myanmar junta celebrates 75th Independence Day with show of force
Myanmar's junta celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day on Wednesday (January 4) following a show of force in the capital city of Naypyitaw and announcing an amnesty for 7,000 prisoners. A parade was held in Naypyitaw with a military display of tanks, missile launchers and armoured cars.
Civil servants and high school students followed the military troops in the parade, accompanied by a military band, the news agency AFP reported. As many as 750 peace doves were released to mark the Independence Day celebrations.
Addressing the parade, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing accused some countries of trying to intervene in Myanmar's internal affairs since the February 2021 coup, while thanking others including India and China for their cooperation.
Wednesday's celebrations come days after ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence was extended to 33 years.
The parade saw a display of Myanmar's military power.
The 75th Independence Day parade in Myanmar on Wednesday saw a display of tanks.
Wednesday's parade also saw a display of missile launchers.
The Independence Day parade on Wednesday also saw a display of missile launchers and armoured cars.
We have faced criticism against our ruling: Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.
Addressing the Independence Day celebrations, Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said, “We have faced criticism, pressure and attack from foreign organisations against our ruling. And I want to say thank you to some global and regional countries, organizations and individuals who understand our current situation in politics and positively cooperated with us.”
Junta to free 7,000 prisoners to mark Independence Day.
Myanmar's junta announced on Wednesday that 7,012 prisoners to mark the 75th Independence Day. However, it was not specified whether the amnesty would include those prisoners who were jailed as part of the crackdown on dissent.