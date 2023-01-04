In photos: Myanmar junta celebrates 75th Independence Day with show of force

Myanmar's junta celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day on Wednesday (January 4) following a show of force in the capital city of Naypyitaw and announcing an amnesty for 7,000 prisoners. A parade was held in Naypyitaw with a military display of tanks, missile launchers and armoured cars.

Civil servants and high school students followed the military troops in the parade, accompanied by a military band, the news agency AFP reported. As many as 750 peace doves were released to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing the parade, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing accused some countries of trying to intervene in Myanmar's internal affairs since the February 2021 coup, while thanking others including India and China for their cooperation.

Wednesday's celebrations come days after ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence was extended to 33 years.