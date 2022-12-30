Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 33 years as secretive trial ends

Myanmar's deposed leader and Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for seven years for corruption on Friday by a military court.

The court said on Friday that the 77-year-old did not follow financial regulations in renting and buying a helicopter between 2019 and 2021. A total of five counts of corruption were laid on Suu Kyi. All were related to the hiring and maintaining of a helicopter that had caused a "loss to the state".

Her prison term now totals 33 years after 18-month-long court trials.

A prisoner of the military since the 2021 coup, Suu Kyi, 77, has been convicted on every charge levelled against her, ranging from corruption to illegally possessing walkie-talkies and flouting Covid restrictions.

"All her cases were finished and there are no more charges against her," an anonymous source was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.

Suu Kyi appeared in good health, the source added.

Journalists have been barred from attending the court hearings and Suu Kyi's lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media.

Since her trial began, she has been seen only once. Suu Kyi has been reliant on lawyers to relay messages to the world.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the 2021 coup, with more than 2,600 people since killed in the military's crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE