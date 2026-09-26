/Mumbai woman traces late father’s roots to Pakistan’s Swat after decades-long search

A woman based in India's metropolitan city of Mumbai has traced her late father's ancestral family to the village of Baha (Swat) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after decades of searching, according to a report by The News. Rehana Bibi turned to social media to appeal for help in locating relatives of her father, Shaibar Lala, a Pashtun who moved from Swat to Mumbai prior to Partition and settled there permanently, she said.



According to Rehana, her father had always told her that his ancestral village was Bor in Swat and that the family belonged to the Yousafzai tribe. She named her grandfather as Muhammad Ali and her grandmother as Khan Toli, adding that her grandfather had three marriages, and Shaibar Lala was born to his second wife.



Her social media appeal drew responses from people in Baha, who said Shaibar Lala's roots actually traced back to their village and that the family belonged to the Sinakhel branch of the Yousafzai tribe, family sources said.

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Adding that Shaibar Lala's brothers, Amir Khan, Daulat Khan, and Dilawar Khan have since died, though their children and other descendants continue to live in Baha. Members of the elder generation among Shaibar Lala's siblings have also passed away, but their families remain rooted in the village.



Family members from Baha have since extended an invitation to Rehana Bibi to visit Pakistan and Swat, saying she would receive a warm welcome and full hospitality should she choose to travel and meet her relatives in person. The report mentioned the family expressed immense as they reconnected after decades. Also describing it as an emotional and memorable reunion in the making for Rehana and her father's relatives in Swat.