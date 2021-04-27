Morning news brief: US vows massive aid to Central America, Brazil rejects Sputnik V vaccine, and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest news stories of the morning - from Brazil's rejection of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to US' massive aid to Central America. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Kamala Harris vows $310 million US relief as Central America tackles migration

Hong Kong's new immigration bill could give authorities arbitrary control over people's movement

Brazil health regulator Anvisa rejects Russia's Sputnik vaccine

US, EU reject proposal to redraw borders in the Western Balkans

WHO reserves judgement on Indian coronavirus variant

Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough

Carbon emissions are more than countries are reporting: Study

Watch: EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca over delayed vaccines deliveries