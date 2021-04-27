Morning news brief: US vows massive aid to Central America, Brazil rejects Sputnik V vaccine, and more

Morning news brief Photograph:( Agencies )
Morning news brief: Here are the biggest news stories of the morning - from Brazil's rejection of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to US' massive aid to Central America.
Kamala Harris vows $310 million US relief as Central America tackles migration
Hong Kong's new immigration bill could give authorities arbitrary control over people's movement
Brazil health regulator Anvisa rejects Russia's Sputnik vaccine
US, EU reject proposal to redraw borders in the Western Balkans
WHO reserves judgement on Indian coronavirus variant
Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough
Carbon emissions are more than countries are reporting: Study
Watch: EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca over delayed vaccines deliveries