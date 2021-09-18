Morning news brief: US strike killed civilians in Kabul, France angry over 'Aukus', and more

Few weeks after the controversial drone strike, US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie has admitted that the US made a "mistake" by launching a drone airstrike in Kabul's residential area on August 29. He agreed that the strike did not kill ISIS-K militants, but did take lives of 10 civilians. This is not the only problem the US is facing. A few hours after the French government expressed disagreement and anger over the new 'Aukus' alliance, the European country has recalled its ambassadors from the US and Australia.

'We apologize': US admits Kabul airstrike killed 10 civilians, not ISIS-K militants

A drone strike was carried out by the US in Kabul, near the international airport. US officials had claimed that the strike was against ISIS-K militants and had hailed it as a success.

France recalls ambassadors from US, Australia after 'Aukus' announcement

France has accused the US and Australia of practicing morally incorrect practices. "It's really a stab in the back," Le Drian said Thursday. "We had established a relationship of trust with Australia, this trust has been betrayed".

SpaceX tourists talk to Tom Cruise from orbit

Four space tourists orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX capsule at 17,500 miles per hour talked to movie star Tom Cruise on Friday and provided a live update about life aboard the spacecraft.

Biden to convene COVID-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit with world leaders on the coronavirus pandemic next Wednesday. This comes a day after he addresses the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said Friday.

Gravitas: What went down at the SCO summit?