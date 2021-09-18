Gravitas: What went down at the SCO summit?

Sep 18, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's PM Narendra Modi delivered a hard-hitting speech at the SCO summit saying that Afghanistan is proof that radicalisation is the biggest challenge to peace. But can anything concrete come out of the SCO? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
