Morning news brief: US orders embassy staff to leave Ukraine, WHO says Covid entering 'endgame' and more

With the threat of war on mind, the United States on Sunday has ordered the departure of family members of staff at its Ukrainian embassy. In Covid related news, several top experts have opined that the virus is heading towards the 'endgame' phase as Omicron cases are plunging in several regions.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Threat of war forces US to order departure of Ukrainian embassy staff’s kin

The actions of the US government indicate that the continuing threat of military action from Russia seems to be imminent and it does not want a repeat of a situation like Afghanistan evacuation last year.

Russia rejects UK's claim of trying to replace Ukrainian President Zelenskiy

Russia on Sunday rejected the claim made by the UK government saying it did not provide corroboration to back it up. Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had said Russia is looking to replace the government of Ukraine with a pro-Moscow administration.

Early signs of Covid virus heading towards ‘endgame’, say experts

The COVID-19 is starting to shift from a pandemic to a more manageable endemic, several top experts have opined, adding that a rapid fall in Omicron cases indicated that the deadly virus is in the ‘endgame’.

