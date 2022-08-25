Morning news brief: Ukraine to hold Putin for his actions, North Korea reports four ‘fever’ cases, & more

Ukraine unveiled plans on how it intends to make Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for his crimes. In other news, North Korea reports four new ‘fever’ cases, two weeks after declaring its victory over COVID-19. In other news, as per reports, the Pakistani Army has been divided over support for Imran Khan. Finally, Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal, assured that the company is working hard to address the issues it is facing and dismissed the whistleblower's allegations as false.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Ukraine reveals plan to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for his 'crime of aggression'

As per an AFP report, Ukraine is drawing up plans for a special international tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged "crime of aggression".

North Korea reports four 'fever' cases after declaring victory over Covid, blames South Korea

However, the official KCNA said that the four fever instances had been discovered in the bordering Chinese province of Ryanggang, AFP reported.

Pakistani Army divided over support for former Prime Minister Imran Khan: Report

The dilemma that the Pakistan military faces are that the more they try to seek to boot Khan out of politics, the greater the risk he becomes even more popular.

Amid staff exodus, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal dispels whistleblower’s claims

Agrawal said a "false narrative" has been created about the company, which "is currently challenging our integrity”, adding, "I know that that can be frustrating, and I know it can be challenging."

Watch | United States | Joe Biden: $10,000 loan cut for university graduates