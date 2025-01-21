US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "destroying Russia" by not striking a deal with Ukraine to end the war.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 21) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "destroying Russia" by not making a deal to end the war with neighbour Ukraine.

Trump could impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico on Feb 1, Ottawa says 'ready to respond'

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) announced that he was considering imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Canada as well as Mexico with the possibility of implementation as early as February 1.

Trump signs executive order to delay TikTok ban in US by 75 days

Hours after his inauguration on Monday (Jan 20), President Donald Trump signed an executive order to delay the ban of the popular short-video application TikTok by 75 days. The platform was slated to be shut on January 19.

Australian Open 2025: Spain's Paula Badosa stuns Coco Gauff to reach maiden career Grand Slam singles semis

Spain’s Paula Badosa has reached her maiden career Grand Slam singles semifinal after she stunned former US Open champion Coco Gauff on Tuesday (Jan 21). Badosa, playing in her first Australian quarterfinal beat Gauff 7-5, 6-4 as she stands two steps away from the Australia Open title. She will next face the winner of Aryna Sabalenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who play later on Tuesday.in her first Australian quarterfinal beat Gauffin her first Australian quarterfinal beat Gauff

