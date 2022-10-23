Morning news brief: Republicans sue Google, Johnson & Sunak meet for talks and more

One of the high-profile casualties in the aftermath of the 20th CPC Congress has been Chen Quanguo who has been removed from the party's Central Committee. Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson, two competitors within the Conservative party, met in person late on Saturday as they prepared to compete for control of their splintered ruling party, as per reports. In other news, ahead of the November midterm elections, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has sued Alphabet Inc’s Google claiming that their campaign emails are being routed to the user’s spam folders.

Cheng Quanguo, architect of the 'Uyghur genocide' ousted from China’s top leadership body

Chen Quanguo, the former party secretary of Tibet and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has been shown the door by Xi Jinping after the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Congress that closed on Saturday. Reportedly, Chen's name is missing from the newly elected Central Committee, which is regarded as China's top leadership body.

UK's Johnson, Sunak meet for talks amid battle for Tory leadership

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson, two competitors within the Conservative party, met in person late on Saturday as they prepared to compete for control of their splintered ruling party, as per reports. The two formerly led Britain's government.

Republican committee sues Google claiming campaign mails being sent to spam folders

Ahead of the November midterm elections, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has sued Alphabet Inc’s Google claiming that their campaign emails are being routed to the user’s spam folders—a charge the tech firm denies.

ISRO's heaviest rocket successfully places 36 OneWeb satellites into orbits

In order to solidify its position in the worldwide market for commercial satellite launches, India's space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 36 satellites using its biggest rocket just after midnight on Sunday. The rocket successfully places 36 OneWeb satellites into orbits, as confirmed by ISRO.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine War: Darkness engulfs Ukrainian cities, over a million household without power

As the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, braces power blackouts after Russia reigned missiles in the country's electricity infrastructure, patients and staff or a hospital in Kiev have been putting on a brave face despite the situation.