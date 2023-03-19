Morning news brief: Massive quake hits Peru, Ecuador, Ukraine grain deal renewed for at least 60 days, & more

A massive earthquake jolted Peru and Ecuador on Saturday resulting in the casualities of at least 14 people and leaving one injured. Many buildings inflicted damages in the massive quake of magnitude 6.8, according to Ecuador's presidency. Meanwhile, Ukraine grain deal was extended to 60 days. Nevertheless, it was only for half the intended time of 120 days since Moscow had warned that any extension past mid-May would be contingent on the lifting of some Western sanctions.

Click on the headlines to read more:

A strong earthquake that hit Peru and Ecuador on Saturday (March 18) left at least 14 people dead, one injured, and buildings damaged, according to Ecuador's presidency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday (March 18) announced extension of a deal that allowed exports of Ukrainian grains following Russia's invasion of the country.

Tens of thousands of people gathered on Saturday (March 18) for a large demonstration led by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City's main plaza.

Raising questions over the GOPs "deafening" silence, presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is calling out for Republicans' support against Donald Trump's possible indictment in a probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Watch | Italy restricts parental rights for LGBTQIA+; protests witnessed in Milan

