Morning news brief: Israel launches missiles at Syria, Chile's first case of human bird flu, & more

Israel on Thursday (March 30) launched "a number of missiles" at Syria. These attacks, which originated from Golan Heights, reportedly targeted the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus. As per the Syrian State Media report citing an anonymous military source, the Israeli attack left two Syrian soldiers wounded and also inflicted "some material damage." However, Syrian air defences confronted the missiles and even "shot down some of them" claims the report.

The first human case of bird flu has been discovered in Chile, the nation's health ministry announced on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the ministry, the case was found in a 53-year-old man who had severe influenza symptoms but was otherwise stable, reported Reuters.

The government is also looking into how the infection spread and who else came into contact with the patient.

Astronomers have discovered the largest black hole in the universe. The black hole is so big that it can fit a whopping 30 million suns. It is located in the centre of a galaxy hundreds of millions of light-years from Earth. While most black holes are usually called supermassive black holes, this one is so gigantic that it is called, an ultramassive black hole.

