By 7 am on Sunday, 12th January, ISRO's Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) twin satellites travelling at speeds of more than 28,000kmph, came within three meters of each other in a precisely controlled and coordinated manner, just moments short of making history. India is working towards becoming the fifth nation after the US, Russia, Europe, and China to perform space docking—a process that involves mechanically attaching two spacecrafts fully autonomously.

India's Ministry of External Affairs released a statement on Sunday (Jan 12) stating that External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-Elect Donald Trump. "On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America," the statement said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom deflected the blame when asked about the public’s anger over his administration’s response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfire, saying that local leaders and his own team failed to provide him with a clear picture of the situation. The Democratic leader suggested he could not get “straight answers” about what went wrong as “finger-pointing” amid the ongoing disaster hampered his response.

Outgoing United States President Joe Biden, while addressing the press briefing on California wildfires on Saturday (Jan 11), stunned onlookers by whistling in the Oval Office loudly to silence the questions asked by the reporters. He put his fingers in his mouth and whistled as the media asked questions about Ukraine and the Middle East, as per Daily Mail reports.“Whoa, hey, I’ll talk later this afternoon about a number of things you’re asking about. But let’s focus on this issue now,” Biden said.

