New Delhi, India

ABC News reached a legal settlement with United States President-elect Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit and agreed to pay $15 million as part of it which also ended the dispute around an interview in which anchor George Stephanopoulos was accused of defaming Trump.

Atul Subhash suicide case: Techie's wife and in-laws arrested by police

In the suicide case of Indian techie Atul Subhash, the police on Saturday (Dec 14) arrested his estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha and brother Anurag for abetment to suicide.

Plane crash that killed Malawi's VP Chilima caused by weather and human error: Report

An official inquiry into the plane crash that claimed the life of Malawi's vice-president, Saulos Chilima, six months ago ruled foul play. Findings released on Saturday (Dec 14) have determined that bad weather and human error caused the tragedy, putting to rest suspicions of foul play raised by Chilima's party, the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Japanese firm Space One's Kairos rocket launch delayed for third time amid weather woes

Japanese space firm Space One KAIROS, which was aiming to become the nation's first private firm to put a satellite into orbit, postponed its second attempt on Sunday (Dec 14) by two days — a third in total. The company's first attempt ended in a mid-air explosion in March of this year and the second one on Saturday was postponed just minutes before the launch.

