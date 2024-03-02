Morning brief: US to airdrop aid into Gaza; Trump election case updates, and more

United States (US) President Joe Biden on Friday (March 1) announced plans to carry out a first military airdrop of food and supplies into Gaza. Biden said the airdrop would take place in the coming days but offered no further specifics. His remarks come after over 100 Palestinians were killed during a confused incident in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

United States President Joe Biden on Friday (March 1) said that the country will start airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza in the days ahead. Speaking with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an Oval Office meeting, he called the killing of more than 100 people in Gaza a "tragic and alarming event".

A lawyer for Donald Trump told a Georgia judge on Friday (March 1) that the lead prosecutor who charged the former United States president with election interference in the state should be disqualified because she may have lied to the court about her undisclosed affair with a special prosecutor, the news agency Reuters reported.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a 10 year security deal with Ukraine in Kharkiv on Friday (March 1), becoming the seventh Western leader to sign a security agreement with the war-torn country. Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, and Denmark have signed bilateral security deals with Ukraine over the past two months.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the second day of his West Bengal tour. He will also visit Bihar's Aurangabad and Begusarai, where he will lay the foundation of several development projects.