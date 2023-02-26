Morning brief: Russia accuses west of 'destabilising' G20 finance meet, Nigeria election updates, & more

In the most recent instance, Russia has said that the west 'destabilised' the G20 finance ministers conference in India by attempting to force through a common statement on Ukraine that stopped due to disputes. Nigeria began the vote-counting process, after a closely contested election on Saturday that was plagued by lengthy delays and had three front-runners for the position of president of the country, Nigeria began the vote-counting process.

Russia has accused the West of “destabilising” the G20 finance chiefs’ meeting that took place in India’s southern Bengaluru city. It blamed the US, EU, and G7 nations for trying to impose their “diktat” as the talks concluded with differences over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We regret that the activities of the G20 continue to be destabilised by the Western collective and used in an anti-Russian... way," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday, reports AFP news agency.

Nigeria started the vote counting after conducting a tightly contested election on Saturday, as three frontrunners competed for the country's presidency in a ballot hit by long delays.

Around 90 million citizens were eligible to cast vote for the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari, as many Nigerians expected that the new leader will tackle issues of increasing poverty, the sluggish economy and a widening security crisis.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday. EMSC said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km.

The latest tremors were felt after the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck both nations earlier this month surpassed 50,000. Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died.

Chinese fighter jet confronted a US Navy plane amid simmering tension between Washington and Beijing, US media outlets reported on Friday (February 24).

This was my view of a Chinese J11 fighter jet about 500ft off the wing of a U.S. Navy surveillance plane…that was intercepted today over the South China Sea after stern radio warnings from #China’s PLA. We’ll take you on board the P8 on @NBCNightlyNews @NBCNews… pic.twitter.com/knbl4CC7V9 — Janis Mackey Frayer (@janisfrayer) February 24, 2023 ×

The reports stated that the US Navy plane received a warning over the radio when it had been in the air over the South China Sea for a few hours.