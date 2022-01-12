Morning brief: Quebec to tax the unvaccinated, Fauci on coronavirus in US and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day:

As Quebec struggles to control the Omicron variant, the province is considering a health tax for individuals who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Quebec is the first place to enact such a tax, but the pressure on those who choose to remain unvaccinated is growing everywhere.

Meanwhile, as the US faces soaring infections and a record number of hospitalisations associated with COVID-19, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, says the country is approaching the "threshold" of transitioning to living with the virus as a manageable illness in the future. Every day, the country witnesses almost a million infections, and more than 1,200 deaths.

Faced with the Omicron threat, Quebec seeks to become the first city to tax the unvaccinated

The Canadian province of Quebec plans to introduce a new health tax for individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, as the province struggles to control the Omicron variant.

No way to eradicate infection, but US fast approaching 'threshold' of living with COVID-19: Dr Fauci

Anthony Fauci, United States's top infectious disease expert, says the country is approaching a "threshold" when it comes to living with COVID-19 as a manageable illness despite soaring infections and hospitalisations.

'Strategic military muscle': North Korea says it launched hypersonic missile

The state media of North Korea reported that its defence forces tested a hypersonic missile. It is the second missile test by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's regime in six days and the third hypersonic missile launch by the island nation.

Oscars will have a host again in 2022

After television ratings for film's biggest night have declined in recent years, ABC said Tuesday that the Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018.

3,000 Russian troops conducts live-fire exercises near Ukraine amid invasion fears