Morning brief: IDF kills key Hamas commander, Trump fights with judge during civil fraud trial, and more

Today marks day 31 of the war in the Middle East. Over the past month, the conflict has claimed thousands of lives on both sides, most of them civilians. On Oct 7th, Hamas launched its operation Al-Aqsa Floodgun, and its operatives stormed across the border into Israel, triggering the war that as per authorities in Tel Aviv, has claimed the lives of 1,400 people, while in the Gaza Strip, the death toll has crossed 10,000.

Former US president Donald Trump clashed with the judge on Monday (November 6) as he testified in court in the New York civil fraud case, as he became the first former US president to testify as a defendant in more than a century. His court appearance came just a year before presidential elections take place in the US.

In a recent incident, Capitol Police made arrests after two men crashed a stolen vehicle into a barricade outside the Capitol. The suspects, Ricardo Glass and Onosetale Okojie (both 20), led officers on a foot chase before being arrested, reported ABC news. During the arrest, law enforcement recovered two handguns, one of which had been illegally modified into a machine gun.

Election season in India kicked off on Tuesday (Nov 7), with two key states going to the polls that will likely set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Elections are taking place for the first phase in India’s central state of Chhattisgarh, where the fates of the candidates on 20 out of 90 seats will be sealed today. Mizoram is also holding single-phase polls on all of its 40 seats on November 7.