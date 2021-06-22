More than 75,000 people sign petition to not let Jeff Bezos return to Earth after upcoming Blue Origin space trip

American entrepreneur and Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, is not loved by everyone and proof of that is the recent petition signed by more than 75,000 people requesting him to leave the Earth forever.

Bezos started a space exploration firm called Blue Origin. As per his announced schedule, Bezos, along with his brother Mark Bezos, will be flying into space on July 20 in a Blue Origin spacecraft.

Also read | Trip to space with Jeff Bezos sells at auction for $28 million

As soon as the announcement was made, a couple of change.org petitions popped up titled "Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth" and "Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth".

These petitions attracted thousands of signatories within a span of a few hours and in a couple of days, more than 75,000 people had already signed the petition hoping Jeff Bezos never returns to the Earth after his space exploration trip.

WATCH |

People, in their comments, said returning back to the Earth is a privilege and not a right. Thus, the billionaire should not be allowed back to the Earth.

The Bezos brothers will be leaving the Earth aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket which would also carry an unnamed passenger who paid $28 million for a seat in this space trip. The three passengers will be strapped in a dome-shaped capsule and make an 11-minute flight to the edge of space.

In this trip, the capsule will separate from the booster upon reaching the imaginary boundary above the Earth’s surface, and then it will re-enter the atmosphere and float back to the Earth with the help of parachutes.