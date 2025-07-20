More than 200 people have died in Pakistan, including nearly 100 children, since the onset of the monsoon in late June, Geo TV reported on Saturday, citing the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Referring to the official data, Geo TV confirmed 123 total deaths in Pakistan's Punjab, followed by 40 deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan, 1 in Islamabad, and 1 in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Several factors were cited for the death of reason during the monsoon. At least 118 people lost their lives due to the collapse of houses, and 30 due to flash floods, while others lost their lives to drowning, electrocution, lightning strikes, and landslides. In addition, rains have injured more than 560 people, including 182 children, Geo TV reported.

As per the report, Rawalpindi witnessed flash floods that swept through homes, streets, and markets, submerging entire neighbourhoods. Floods also prompted the water level to rise dangerously, resulting in some areas reaching rooftops, forcing residents to leave their belongings behind and flee.

Additionally, Faisalabad has also experienced major damage, resulting in 11 deaths and 60 injuries in 33 incidents over just two days. Most of the casualties took place due to the collapse of weakened structures.

Pakistan's Punjab witnesses major infrastructure damage

Pakistan's Punjab also saw landslides triggered by heavy rainfall that destroyed infrastructure. At least 32 roads in Chakwal were washed away after more than 450 mm of rainfall, Geo TV reported. Along with infrastructure damage, communication links also got affected, and the power supply is yet to be restored in multiple areas of the cities.

A recent report by UN News confirmed fears of glacier lake outburst floods in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan regions. UN News highlighted how these floods show the potential vulnerability of Pakistan to climate disaster.

In 2022, over 1,700 people died and millions were displaced due to monsoon floods. It had also resulted in economic damage costing around USD 40 billion.