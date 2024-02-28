Monica Lewinsky joins hand with fashion brand to promote voting ahead of US Presidential Elections

Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern notoriously known for her affair with former US President Bill Clinton, is now the face of Reformation, a major fashion brand. The 50-year-old anti-bullying activist and author will lead the women's fashion house's latest voting campaign "You've Got the Power".

A reminder of voting "power"

The "You've Got the Power" workwear campaign was launched on Monday (Feb 26) in partnership with Vote.org.

It is aimed at "reminding" people of their voting "power", reported the BBC.

"Featuring strong silhouettes, tasteful tailoring, and our signature sustainable fibres, our new collection is here to remind you that you’ve got the power," it says on the Reformation website.

Also read | Michigan primary elections: Joe Biden and Donald Trump win in Democratic and Republican primaries

In a press release, Lewinsky said: "Voting is always important, but the stakes are especially high this year with voter frustration and apathy threatening to meaningfully impact turnout."

"If you wanna complain for the next four years, you gotta go out and vote," Lewinsky was quoted as saying on the company's website.

Lewinsky can be seen modelling a leather trench coat, a bright red two-piece outfit, sweaters and other workplace attire in the campaign.

"It's a super important election year and faith in big institutions is pretty low," says Reformation on its website.

"We get it. We don't wanna be another brand, just tell you to vote, so we partnered with experts at Vote.org."

"Monica's been empowering women to use their voices and feel powerful for a long time. So it just makes sense that she’d help us do the same. And while great clothes won’t fix everything, putting them on and going to the polls is a pretty good place to start," it adds.

Who is Lewinsky?

Back in the 1990s, Monica Lewinsky, a young White House intern, made headlines for her affair with the then President Clinton. She was 22 years old when she got romantically involved with Clinton, who was 27 years her senior.

Throughout 1989 and 1999, news of the affair continued to make headlines. While the relationship was initially refuted by Clinton, he later owned up to "inappropriate intimate physical contact" with the White House intern.

This, in her own words, made her the target of "global humiliation."

In 2018, she said the affair constituted a "gross abuse of power" by "the most powerful man on the planet... with enough life experience to know better".

As per The Telegraph is now an activist. In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Lewinsky said that the Reformation campaign is in response to increased voter frustration and apathy, as the November US presidential election nears.