Mexico: Dozen people killed as armed group opens fire on holiday party

A dozen people were killed at a Mexican holiday party Sunday early morning (Dec 17) after a group of people opened fire on them, Reuters reported citing Mexican authorities.

The attack took place in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, where some partygoers were attending a posada, a traditional Mexican party held in the days leading up to Christmas, according to local media.

The state's attorney general's office took to social media platform X to announce the tragic news, saying at least 12 people have been killed.

No further details were released.

The identities of the victims were also not revealed yet.

Guanajuato is home to a significant number of automotive and aeronautics factories; however, the state has emerged as one of the most violent ones in recent months.

