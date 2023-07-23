Mexican authorities arrest women harasser-turned-arsonist who put a bar on flames, killing 11

A man suspected of deliberately setting a bar on fire in Mexico, resulting in the deaths of 11 people near the Arizona border in Sonora, has been arrested, Mexican authorities said.

The tragic incident occurred during the wee hours of Saturday (July 22) at a bar in San Luis Rio Colorado, located close to the United States border city of San Luis, Arizona.

Among the victims were a 17-year-old individual and a female American citizen, as disclosed by Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez, Sonora's attorney general, during a news conference on Saturday.

According to the statement, the suspect responsible for starting the fire was heavily intoxicated and threw a flaming object at the bar's doors after he was expelled allegedly due to his disrespectful behaviour towards women present in the bar.

The object used in the attack was described by the prosecutor's office as a "Molotov cocktail".

The main suspect is currently under interrogation, according to the attorney general's update on Saturday.

Additionally, at least six people sustained injuries during the incident, with one person still receiving medical care in the hospital, two others discharged, and the remaining three transferred to US hospitals for treatment.

This is the second such attack in Mexico within two weeks.

Earlier, a suspected arson attack claimed the lives of at least nine people on July 10 in a sprawling wholesale market in central Mexico.

What is a Molotov cocktail?

A Molotov cocktail is a hand-thrown weapon typically made from a glass bottle filled with flammable substances and is equipped with a fuse. In use, the fuse attached to the container is lit and the weapon is thrown, shattering on impact.

Due to their relative ease of production, the improvised usage of Molotov cocktails from criminals, rioters, hooligans, urban guerrillas, terrorists, irregular soldiers, and even regular soldiers.

Many modern militaries, with or without budgetary constraints exercise the use of Molotov cocktails.

