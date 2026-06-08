/'Meta AI is a low-quality rip-off': Why Mark Zuckerberg should resign after Instagram debacle

Mark Zuckerberg is failing again. This time, the consequences are not just financial, they are destroying the livelihoods of millions of real people who built their lives on Instagram. Across the world, authentic creators, small business owners, and everyday users are watching their accounts get suspended, restricted, or permanently deleted without warning, without appeal, and without explanation. Meanwhile, a swarm of AI-generated bots, hollow accounts posting synthetic content, are not only surviving Meta's moderation system but are actively being rewarded with coveted blue tick verification badges. This is not a glitch. This is Meta's strategy.

The Instagram Identity Crisis

In the past six months alone, Instagram has disabled thousands of genuine accounts in India citing vague Community Standards violations, accounts with years of original content, real followers, and legitimate income streams. Creators who built audiences of hundreds of thousands have woken up to find their digital businesses erased overnight. At the same time, Meta has been aggressively pushing its AI-generated content tools and quietly allowing AI bot accounts to flourish on the platform. The implicit message from Meta's algorithm is chilling: a bot that never complains, never asks for monetisation, and never pushes back is more valuable to them than a human being.

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Meta AI: A Rip-Off Nobody Asked For

Into this chaotic landscape, Zuckerberg has dropped Meta AI and the reaction from users and industry experts has been uniformly brutal. Described by commentators as a low-quality imitation of ChatGPT and Gemini, Meta AI is slow, frequently inaccurate, and deeply invasive. It has been embedded without consent into WhatsApp conversations, Instagram DMs, and Facebook feeds, appearing uninvited in private chats and injecting itself into searches users never intended for an AI to answer.

The product quality is not the only problem. Meta AI's data practices are alarming. Every interaction with the tool potentially feeds into Meta's AI training infrastructure, the same infrastructure that regulators in the EU have already moved to restrict. In a country like India, where the Digital Personal Data Protection Act is still finding its feet, millions of users are being onboarded onto Meta's AI ecosystem with zero understanding of what data they are surrendering.

Zuckerberg's Two-Decade Track Record of Failure

The uncomfortable truth that Meta's board and investors must now confront is that Mark Zuckerberg has an extraordinary record of destroying every major product line he has touched beyond his original Facebook clone. Facebook's organic reach was killed to force paid advertising. Instagram's chronological feed was replaced by an engagement-baiting algorithm that now actively harms mental health. WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption promise has been steadily eroded. The metaverse, a 46 billion dollar hallucination, is a global joke. And now Meta AI, launched as Zuckerberg's bid to stay relevant in the generative AI race, is being deployed not to help users but to replace them.

The Cost on Real People

Behind every deleted Instagram account is a real economic loss. Small businesses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian cities that used Instagram as their primary sales channel are being wiped out by algorithmic decisions they cannot contest. Influencers who spent years building communities are being silenced. The digital economy that Instagram promised to democratise is being systematically handed over to synthetic accounts that serve Meta's data-harvesting objectives far more efficiently than inconvenient human users.