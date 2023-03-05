Members of Extinction Rebellion hold climate protest next to a Rembrandt 

Members of the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion from The Netherlands protested near Rembrandt's famous painting The Night Watch at Rijkmuseum in Amsterdam. The protesters drew attention to climate change and expressed their displeasure against the museum's partnership with airline KLM and bank ING

Two protesters from the group of ten held replica of the famous paintings. The replica depicted watchmen from the original artwork submerged in water, a nod to the group's slogan: "There is no art on a flooded planet"

"The science is clear, we can no longer escape it: the earth is warming up, the sea level is rising and the weather is becoming more and more extreme. It is obvious that this is due to the fossil industry, an industry that the Rijksmuseum is still sponsoring", 19-year-old protester Yara said,

The protesters were between 15 and 22 years of age. Climate slogans were written on their t-shirts. Parents and grandparents of some of the protesters stood nearby in support.

A spokesperson for Rijksmuseum told Dutch press agency ANP that the protest didn't cause any damage to The Night Watch and that the protesters were escorted outside without incident.

Rijksmuseum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

