Washington

Melania Trump, wife of the US President-elect Donald Trump, will not stay in the White House during Trump's second term. As per media reports Melania wants a "separate bedroom" as she "can't stand" her husband.

This will be Melania's second term in the White House as the First Lady of America, which is an unelected but prominent post.

But this time, she is likely to manage things as an independent lady.

"I'm not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect," Melania said in a recent Fox News interview while promoting her memoir.

As per RadarOnline, an "insider" said Melania's decision is not surprising.

The source said, “It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite, while she occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there. They will now basically go back along those very same lines – if not in the very same rooms.”

However, Trump's spokesperson has rejected the claims of Melania demanding a separate room.

Melania even showed her independent approach recently when she denied the traditional meeting with the current US First Lady Jill Biden.

Sources familiar with the situation reported that she is planning to divide her time between New York and Florida rather than Washington.

Melania's only child Barron Trump (18) studies at New York University.

This could have played a role in Melania's decision as she once said in an interview with Fox News, "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way."

CNN reported that Melania's decision was also influenced by a group of "close friends" she has in Florida.

However, Melania will be attending all the official events and will take over her duties.

(With inputs from agencies)