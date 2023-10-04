Meeting of bishops getting under way in Rome, women to vote for the first time

Pope Francis on Wednesday (Oct 4) opened a major congress on the Catholic Church's future, with for the first time women will be allowed to vote at a meeting of bishops. It will take place over four weeks in Rome.

With the commencement of the congress, the Vatican aims to address some of the burning issues that have startled many conservatives. Pope has promised to open doors to "everyone" despite tensions with conservatives on issues from LGBTQ faithful to the treatment of divorcees.

In April, the Pope approved modifications to the rules regulating the Synod of Bishops in an unprecedented move and allowed women to cast 54 of the 365 votes.

María Lía Zervino, the director of the World Women's Observatory, told The Associated Press: "For women, this is an extraordinary step forward. Not only because of these events in October in Rome, but because the church has found a different way of being church."

The general assembly of the Synod of Bishops will also address topics such as women deacons and priestly celibacy. In his opening address, Pope emphasised being open about a vision of the church that is open and welcoming to all and attempting to make the Church of 1.3 billion believers more tolerant in the face of changing societal norms and demographics.

At a large mass in St Peter's Square, the 86-year-old said, "The Church is here for you! The Church of open doors is for everyone, everyone, everyone. In such a complex time as ours, new cultural and pastoral challenges emerge that call for a warm and kindly inner attitude so that we can encounter each other without fear."

He warned against "a rigid Church" and said that he hoped the forum would avoid "human strategies, political calculations or ideological battles". However, he said the intention was not to carry out "a parliamentary meeting or a plan of reformation. No. We are here to walk together with the gaze of Jesus".

