Mariupol: Russia offers to evacuate wounded Ukrainian troops from steel plant

Russia on Monday said it had agreed to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from besieged Azovstal steelworks in port city in Mariupol. Russian defense ministry said that the wounded soldiers will be taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk, a Russian controlled town.

"An agreement has been reached on the removal of the wounded," the Moscow defence ministry said in a statement.

"A humanitarian corridor has been opened through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen are being taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk."

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told Ukrainian television: "Any information can harm the processes that are taking place ... Inasmuch as the process is underway, we can't say what's happening right now."

Russian forces have battered Mariupol for almost two months. The last pocket of Ukrainian resistance is Azovstal factory. It is a huge Soviet-era plant that was built during Josef Stalin's time. The factory has labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels underneath to withstand external attack.

Civillians along with Ukrainian soldiers have been holed up inside the steel plant. Most civillians have been evacuated from the plant after a deal brokered by the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross.

But Ukrainian fighters remain at the plant. Videos and pictures posted online have shown some with serious injuries.

Relatives appealed on Monday to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to help extract the defenders.

(With inputs from agencies)

