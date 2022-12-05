Man sues company for forcing him to do 'nothing' at work, yet paying him almost US$250,000 annually

For one's mental and emotional wellness, working in a good atmosphere is pivotal. A man from Dublin, Ireland, is suing his employer for workplace bullying after they forced him to do "nothing." Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee of Irish Rail, works as a financial manager for the firm. According to the Daily Mail, the man, who makes Rs. 1.03 crore a year (US$250,000) in salary, spends most of his time at work reading newspapers, eating sandwiches, and even going for walks.

“I go into my cubicle, I turn on my computer, I look at emails. There are no emails associated with work, no messages, no communications, no colleague communications," said Mills. Out of his five working days, he revealed that he goes to the office only 2 days a week. With nothing much to do, he often returns home early.

Additionally, Mills revealed that it all started when he raised the alarm about dodgy accounting at his company. The guy continued by saying that despite receiving a promotion in 2010, he was compelled to take a three-month sick absence as a result of workplace bullying. The arrangement that said he would receive the same position, pay, and seniority, however, led to his return to work.

The man claimed that he was being barred from using his abilities at work at a hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission. The company responded to Mills' accusations by saying that he wasn't being punished for blowing the whistle.